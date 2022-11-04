Gujarat Assembly Poll 2022: Know everything about AAP’s CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi HERE

New Delhi: Following the announcement of the dates for the Gujarat Assembly elections by the Election Commission of India on Thursday (November 3), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal announced the name of AAP's CM candidate from Gujarat. He named Isudan Gadhvi as the CM face. He is also the Aam Aadmi Party's National Joint General Secretary and a member of its National Executive. He joined the Aam Aadmi party in June 2021. Isudan was born on January 10, 1982, in Pipaliya village near Jamkhambhaliya town in Gujarat's Devbhoomi Dwarka district. His father is a farmer named Kherajbhai Gadhvi. He has arrived in Ahmedabad to inaugurate the AAP's state headquarters.

Isudan Gadhvi’s earlier career

He was previously known as a TV journalist and editor of VTV News, as well as the anchor of his popular news, show Mahamanthan on VTV Gujarati. Isudan has become a popular face of the AAP in Gujarat since joining active politics, and he was chosen as the party's Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2022 Gujarat Legislative Assembly election. On November 4, 2022, he was announced as the AAP's Chief Minister candidate for the 2022 Gujarat Legislative Assembly election by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Isudan Gadhvi exposed scam of illegal deforestation in Gujarat

Gadhvi began his journalism career by working on a popular Doordarshan show called 'Yojana.' Isudan worked as an on-the-ground journalist for ETV Gujarati in Porbandar from 2007 to 2011. Later, on his news show, he exposed a Rs 150 crore scam of illegal deforestation in Gujarat's Dang and Kaparada talukas, forcing the Gujarat government to take action. The incident catapulted Gadhvi to fame and earned him the reputation of a fearless journalist.

Isudan Gadhvi, National Joint General Secretary of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced as the party's CM candidate for the upcoming #GujaratElections2022

Isudan Gadhvi entered politics only a year ago. On 14 June 2021, he joined the party in the presence of Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He worked in journalism for about ten years prior to this. He made a name for himself in the field of journalism. Following this, he joined the AAP in order to enter politics. The AAP will now work to capture the OBC vote by electing Isudan Gadhvi as the CM candidate.

In the last 14 months, he has visited Gujarat twice. During this time, he travelled 1.10 lakh kilometres and provided an opportunity for AAP by strengthening the bail against the BJP and Congress. During this, Gadhvi stated that everything was fine while Narendra Bhai (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) was Gujarat's Chief Minister, but that after his departure, the people left behind ruined the state's condition. Following this, Gadhvi stated that if Narendra Bhai gives us Gujarat, we must take care of the country. Gujarat will be well taken care of. At the same time, he asked Narendra Bhai (Prime Minister Modi) to assist AAP in forming a government in Gujarat.

The announcement came after the party held a crowdsourcing campaign in which residents of the state could vote on a number and an email address provided by the party until 5 p.m. on November 3. On October 29, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign asking people who they wanted as their chief ministerial candidate. Prior to the Assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP had conducted a survey in which Bhagwant Mann had been the clear popular choice. Mann went on to become the state's chief minister. The Election Commission announced the dates for the Gujarat Assembly elections earlier on Thursday.