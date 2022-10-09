Gujarat Assembly polls: ‘BJP cadres in Gujarat secretly support AAP,’ claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, claimed on Sunday that many leaders and workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat secretly support his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and want their party to lose in the upcoming Assembly elections. Aiming the BJP for the posters that appeared in several Gujarat cities on Saturday, in which he was referred to as "anti-Hindu", the AAP's national convener said those behind the posters were "demons and descendants of Kans." "Many BJP leaders and workers meet me and secretly ask me to do something to defeat the ruling party. I would like to tell all the BJP workers and leaders who want to defeat their party to work secretly for AAP," he said at a rally in Gujarat's tribal-dominated Valsad district, where Assembly elections are set to take place in the coming months.

"We have to break 27 years of their (BJP's) arrogance. I know you have your businesses, if you join us they will damage your business. You stay there, but secretly work to defeat it. Congress workers need not fear, you can leave your party and join AAP. Forget your party," Kejriwal said. He has called upon the voters to support AAP in the upcoming election to "wipe out the demons".

Also Read: 'Biggest liar': BJP lashes out at Kejriwal, alleges he called people of Gujarat descendants of 'Kansa'

Everyone should work together to create a new Gujarat. Do not care about the party; work for Gujarat and the country, he said, claiming that the AAP will usher in a new era "new storm, new politics, a new party, new faces, new ideas, and new dawn".

The national capital’s CM also slammed the BJP workers, quoting, "They go around and whisper that 'While Kejriwal is good, he will not win in Gujarat this time, but next time. If anyone tells you so, then know that he is from the BJP. Tell him that not next time, but (Kejriwal will win this time)."

Also Read: ‘I am sent by God to finish off Kansa's descendants’: Arvind Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu

On the hoarding calling him "anti-Hindu", he alleged, "Those who insult god are called 'rakshas' (demons). Those who insult gods are called 'Kans ki aulaad' (descendants of Kans). What would demons do in ancient times? They would enter any village, indulge in hooliganism, tease and rape women."

(With agencies' inputs)