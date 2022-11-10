Gujarat Election 2022: BJP releases FIRST list of candidates, KNOW where the party gives tickets to 14 WOMEN leaders

As soon as the date of the Gujarat assembly election is announced, every party started finalizing their candidates. Today, the BJP has released the first list of candidates. A list of 160 candidates has been announced in the first list. In which 14 women have been selected. However, the BJP is relying heavily on the 'charisma' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to maintain its fort in Gujarat. The special thing is that the BJP has won all the assembly elections in Gujarat since 1995. Before 1995, Gujarat was called a Congress stronghold. Therefore, those 14 women who got tickets in the first list, will surely play an important role in the upcoming Gujarat election 2022.

Know where BJP has given tickets to women leaders.

Maltiben Kishorebhai Maheshwari – Gandhigham

Jijnaben Sanjaybhai Pandya - Vadhwan

Darshitaben Parasbhai Shah- Rajkot West

Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babria - Rajkot Rural

Geetaba Jayaraj Singh Jadeja – Gondal

Rivaba Rabindrasingh Jadeja- Jamnagar North

Darshanaben Deshmukh Vasava- Nadond

Sangitaben Patil – Limbayat

Payalben Manojbhai Kukrai- Naroda

Kanchanben Vinubhai Raddia – Thakkarbapanagar

Nimishaben Manharbhai Dindor- Morwahd

Manishaben Rajivbhai Lawyer – Vadodara

Bhikhiben Garwant Singh – Baid

Darshanaben Vaghela - Asarwa

The BJP has announced the candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections today. In which tickets have also been given to Rivaba, wife of India's star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. She was given a ticket from Jamnagar North. Rivaba Jadeja joined the BJP three years ago. She was originally a resident of Rajkot. Her father is a businessman. Rivaba, who studied mechanical engineering, has been active in social work for a long time. She married Ravindra Jadeja in the year 2016. Rivaba Jadeja was the leader of Karni Sena, a Rajput community organization. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

It is believed that Ravindra Jadeja could also contribute to the election campaign of his wife. He is currently running out of Team India due to injury. The 33-year-old all-rounder took part in the Asia Cup. He has been out of the Indian team since August-2022. He was to be selected for the T20 World Cup but he got injured at the last moment.