AAP writes letter to Election Commission, alleges BJP 'pressured' candidate to withdraw nomination

NEW DELHI: After Aam Aadmi Party's Surat East Assembly candidate Kanchan Jariwala withdrew his nomination from Gujarat Elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party took out protests outside the Election Commission's office. The protests were led by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and videos and photos of the same were shared on social media. The political drama that erupted ahead of the Gujarat elections has sharpened the AAP and BJP rivalry. Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the BJP 'kidnapped' the AAP MP and pressured him to withdraw his nomination.

AAP leader Sanjay Azad has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer about the incident. He wrote on Twitter, "Till now BJP used to kidnap MLAs, today they kidnapped only the candidate. I have written a letter to the CEO demanding action." He wrote a complaint letter against the 'misuse of police machinery' in the letter and demanded action.

AAP MP @SanjayAzadSln writes to Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat



Complaint against the misuse of the Police Machinery to forcefully withdraw the nomination paper of the AAP Candidate of Surat East Constituency Mr. Kanchan Jariwala by the BJP.#BJPKidnapsAAPCandidate pic.twitter.com/azhQ6bVl4J — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 16, 2022

Why did AAP candidate withdraw nomination

AAP leaders claimed that their candidate Kanchan Jariwala appeared before the office of the Returning Officer under heavy police protection and was surrounded by "BJP goons" to withdraw his candidature under the pressure of the ruling party. They also alleged that Jariwala had gone missing and was taken to an undisclosed location by the "BJP goons" who put pressure on him to stay away from the election. The ruling party, however, refuted the allegations and said the AAP should instead "take care of its own house."

(With agency inputs)