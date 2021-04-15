Gujarat extends helping hand to Uttar Pradesh, gives 25,000 vials of Remdesivir for COVID treatment

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday (April 14) procured 25,000 vials of Remdesivir injection, which is used in the treatment of COVID-19, from Gujarat.

These vials were brought in from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on the request of UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday evening by a state aircraft.

As per the state official, to curb the rising COVID-19 cases and to provide assistance to those suffering from the infection, the government has also been keeping a close watch on the availability of eight other medicines which are commonly prescribed for COVID-19 patients, other than Remdesivir.

These include Ivermectin, Paracetamol, Doxycycline, Azithromycin, Vitamin C, Zinc tables, Vitamin B Complex and Vitamin D3.

Dr. A.K. Jain from UP drug control department revealed that the "health department officials have been asked to ensure that there is no shortage of these drugs in any district. For that, the chief minister has also asked the health department to coordinate with all districts to find out how much stock they have and when they will need replenishments.”

"The department has spoken to drug manufacturing companies to ensure a steady supply of these medicines and to distributors of medicines to make sure that they are readily available in the market," he said.

Dr. A.K. Jain also added that over seven Indian pharmaceutical companies in the country are producing Remdesivir injections.

“The companies have assured the government that they would provide more doses as per the need of the state at the earliest. At present, there is a sufficient amount of Remdesivir available and it is being administered to serious patients,” he said.

