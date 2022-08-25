Gujarat GTU Result 2022: Gujarat Technological University, GTU Result 2022 has been declared online today, August 25, 2022. Candidates who took their GTU Sem 6 examinations can now view their results online at gtu.ac.in, the university's official website. The instructions and direct link to download the GTU results are provided below.

GTU Result 2022 is for the BE Semester 6 Regular and Remedial May 2022 exams, which were held for everyone.

Candidates should be aware that the GTU student log-in area is where they can access their GTU Sem 6 results. The same information is available on the official website. ALSO READ: NEET SS Admit card 2022 releasing TODAY on nbe.edu.in- Here’s how to download

GTU Results 2022: Here’s how to check

- Candidates must visit the official website of Gujarat Technological University - gtu.ac.in.

- On the homepage, go to the Results section and click on the relevant GTU Sem 6 BE results link. (Direct link given above)

- A new page of GTU student login would open where you have to enter your login details.

- Your GTU Results 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

- Download and print a copy of it for future reference.

GTU Results 2022 Sem 6 is now available for all candidates who took these exams. Please keep in mind that the official GTU website states that candidates can submit for re-checking until August 28, 2022. The service would also be accessible via the official website. Everyone should download and save a copy of their GTU Results 2022.