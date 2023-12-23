Gujarat No More A 'Dry State'; State Government Allows Sale Of Liquor In This 'City'

In a major decision, the Gujarat government has allowed the sale and consumption of liquor in hotels, restaurants and clubs located in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT). A government order from the Narcotics and Excise Department said that liquor will be available only in places offering 'Wine and Dine'. While the government's move is to facilitate liquor consumption by visitors, the Congress slammed the government's move saying Gujarat being the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi has been away from alcohol and liquor.

"I wonder who gave them so much money that they decided to lift the prohibition...Alcoholic products are available despite the prohibition. Instead of tightening the prohibition policy, they are trying to remove the prohibition from the backdoor...Gujarat was flourishing because of the liquor ban. I demand that this decision should be reverted," said Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil.

The Narcotics and Excise Department also said that a Liquor Access Permit will be given to all the employees or owners working in GIFT City through which they will be able to consume liquor in hotels/restaurants/clubs offering 'Wine and Dine' in GIFT City.

Additionally, an arrangement has been established to permit authorized guests from each company to enjoy alcoholic beverages in hotels, restaurants, or clubs with temporary permits, provided permanent company employees are present.

Hotels, restaurants, and clubs within or coming to GIFT City will also have the opportunity to acquire an FL3 license, allowing them to offer a "Wine and Dine" service, as outlined in the directive.

Employees officially employed at GIFT City and authorized visiting guests are allowed to partake of alcoholic beverages at hotels, clubs, or restaurants. However, these establishments are not authorized to sell liquor bottles, according to the directive issued by the Narcotics and Excise Department.

Gujarat has been a dry state since its formulation in 1960. GIFT City is a world-class business district in Gujarat built to cater to global and domestic business enterprises.