Gujarat Poll 2022: When will the ASSEMBLY elections be held in Gujarat? EC may announce dates TODAY

The Election Commission can announce the dates of the Gujarat Assembly elections on Wednesday i.e. today. Citing a tradition adopted in 2017, the Election Commission had earlier this month not announced the Gujarat elections along with the dates for the Himachal Pradesh elections. Let us tell you that in Himachal Pradesh, polling will be held in a single phase on November 12. Counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The Election Commission had clearly indicated that counting of votes for Gujarat would also take place on December 8, keeping the date of counting for Himachal Pradesh almost a month after the polling. In 2017 too, elections were announced on different dates in both the states, but the counting of votes took place simultaneously on December 18.

According to the Election Commission website, assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh were held simultaneously in 1998, 2007 and 2012. Let us tell you that the term of the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly is ending on February 18, 2023.