Gujarat Polls: Congress to launch 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' from Oct 31

New Delhi: The Congress will launch a massive 'Gujarat Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' in five zones of the poll-bound state on Monday, with 145 public meetings and 95 rallies planned along the 5,400-kilometer route. The yatra will begin on October 31 from Vadgam, Bhuj, Somnath, Vadgam, Fagvel, and Jambusar to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's death anniversary, according to party leaders. Senior party leaders will launch and participate in the yatra, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, and Congress MLA Sachin Pilot, among others.

"The Congress' 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' will begin in five zones of Gujarat, with 145 public meetings and 95 rallies planned along the way. The yatra, which will cover 5,432 kilometres, aims to make direct contact with 4.5 million people "Jagdish Thakor, the state Congress president, stated. More than one million party workers will participate in the yatra, and the opposition party will spread the message of 11 promises that it has made when elected to power, he said. The Bhuj-Rajkot leg of the yatra will be launched by Digvijay Singh, while the Somnath leg will be launched by Karnataka leader B K Hariprasad.

Also Read: Live Updates: Overbridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi, 30 dead, over 500 people fall in Machchhu River

Gehlot will launch the yatra from Vadgam in Banaskantha district, Pilot from Fagvel in Kheda district and Pawan Khera from Jambusar in Bharuch district of south Gujarat. Senior Gujarat Congress leader Siddharth Patel said the people of Gujarat were agitated by the "BJP's misrule, wrong policy and clumsy administration" for the past three decades. The Congress has promised to provide free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh, farmers' debt waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh, electricity bill waiver, 10 lakh government jobs to youth, unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month, opening of 3,000 government English medium schools, Rs 4 lakh compensation for COVID-19 deaths, among other things.

Also Read: ‘BJP trying to topple Telangana government’: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s BIG allegation

(With PTI inputs)