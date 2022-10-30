‘BJP trying to topple Telangana government’: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s BIG allegation

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs to destabilise the state government. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) issued a 'charge sheet' against the BJP on Saturday (October 29) for miserably failing the country and being indifferent to Telangana. TRS working president and minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) issued the charge sheet ahead of the November 3 Munugode Assembly by-election. The minister slammed the BJP-led central government for what he called broken promises and outright lies.

Rao mentioned the TRS MLAs case while speaking at a poll rally in the bypoll-bound Munugode Rao segment, saying "brokers" from Delhi came and tried to bribe the MLAs with Rs 100 crore each. The offer, however, was turned down by the legislators, who are true sons of the soil. "“You have seen yesterday. (BJP thinks) KCR is talking loudly. Let's see his (political) end. They have sent brokers to buy each MLA for Rs 100 crore. They wanted to buy 20 or 30 MLAs and topple KCR's government and encroach Telangana so that they can implement privatisation as per their will,” Rao claimed. His remarks come a day after three people were arrested and remanded in custody for attempting to "poach" four TRS legislators.

Rao paraded all the four legislators in the public meeting. Based on a complaint by P Rohith Reddy, one of the TRS legislators, cases under relevant sections - criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 - were filed against Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy -- on October 26 night.

BJP trying to 'buy' 20-30 TRS MLAs, topple government, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 30, 2022

KTR slammed the ruling dispensation at the centre in the charge sheet, mentioning a slew of current issues. According to him, the TRS is filing the charge sheet on behalf of various disgruntled sections of society. The TRS leader claimed that the BJP government has not given Telangana a single rupee in the last eight years.

"We are asking for votes by showcasing the development done in the last eight years and promising what we will do to Munugode if we win. On the contrary, the BJP is resorting to personal abuses and making degrading remarks on our honourable chief minister," KTR said. The charge sheet has mentioned that the BJP did not get moved by the plight of fluoride victims in Munugode nor they safeguarded the livelihood of weavers. It also speaks about the ruling BJP`s gross injustice towards Telangana like dishonouring the reorganisation act promises, and the party`s decisions against the interests of Telangana.

