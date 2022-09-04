NewsIndia
CHERAW DANCE

Gujarat school students perform Mizoram's traditional Cheraw Dance, video goes viral

A video of a group of students from Gujarat is going viral on social media as they are seen performing Mizoram's tribal bamboo dance in school.

Sep 04, 2022

New Delhi: India is known for its rich heritage and cultural diversity and it is important for us to know about our country's culture and legacy. To showcase the vast diversity of our culture students of Saraswati Kanya Vidyalaya in Gujarat's Ambach village have indulged in performing Mizoram's traditional Bamboo dance.

In a video going viral on social media, the students of Saraswati Kanya Vidyalaya in Tapi's Ambach village are seen performing the traditional Bamboo dance of Mizoram which is also called Cheraw dance. 

According to Reema a teacher at the Saraswati Kanya Vidyalaya, the girls seen performing the Cheraw dance also belong to the tribal community and they have been practice the dance for the past 2-3 years.

"These girls are from the tribal community. We thought of teaching them new things so that they may know about different cultures. People now invite us to functions for performances," Reema told ANI.

Cheraw dance or bamboo dance is a traditional cultural dance performed in Mizoram that comprises of six to eight people holding pairs of bamboo staves on another bamboo which is placed horizontally on the ground. Usually, the male performed clap the bamboos while groups of female dancers’ dance in steps between the beating bamboos.

