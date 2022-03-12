Gujarat's conviction rate rose significantly due to steps taken by Modi as CM: Amit Shah

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Gujarat's conviction rate increased significantly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced several measures in the state policing during his stint as the chief minister starting 2001.

Due to various steps taken by Modi, including computerisation of police stations and establishment of universities focused on security as well as law and order aspects, the conviction rate saw a rise of 22 per cent in 2012.

"After assuming the office of Gujarat CM, Modiji decided to bring in a holistic approach in the state policing, which had not changed much since the time of Britishers and people were also seeing it just as a means of employment. The first thing Modiji did after becoming the CM was modernisation of the police force," Shah said.

He was addressing the students at the first convocation of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) at Lavad village in Gandhinagar.

Under the police modernisation drive, each and every police station was given computers and connected them with internet. A professional firm was hired to make a software, which is still working without any trouble, Shah said, adding that tech-savvy constables were also given training to run the software.

"Modiji then established Gujarat National Law University, the best law university in the country. It was followed by the setting up of RRU and National Forensic Science University. The idea was to train the youth in all the three aspects of law and order. Due to such efforts by Modiji, Gujarat's conviction rate saw a rise of 22 per cent in 2012," he added.

On the occasion, Shah expressed confidence that RRU will expand its base and set up new campuses in different parts of the country.

