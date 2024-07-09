Advertisement
MURDER

Gurgaon SHOCKER! 7-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother's Live-In Partner

The man has been arrested and will be reportedly produced before the court today. The victim's 9-year-old brother has also sustained injuries.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 11:01 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • The police identified the accused as Vinit Chaudhary, a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, who works in a private company in Gurugram
  • According to police, the woman and her two sons have been living with Vinit in Rajender Park for the past few months after her husband passed away in 2023
  • An FIR was registered based on the grandfather's complaint who told the cops that Vinit would beat up the kids in their mother's absence
Gurgaon SHOCKER! 7-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother's Live-In Partner Image by Freepik (representational purposes)

In an absolute shocker, a seven-year-old boy died as he succumbed to injuries he sustained while being mercilessly beaten up by his mother's live-in partner, as per news reports. According to a PTI report, the boy's brother, also a child of 9 years old, was also seriously injured. The police identified the accused as Vinit Chaudhary, a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, who works in a private company in Gurugram. According to police, Manu (9) and Preet (7) and their mother have been living with Vinit in Rajender Park for the past few months after the woman's husband passed away in 2023.

The boy's grandfather revealed to the police that this was not a one-off case and that often when their mother was absent, Vinit would beat the boys. On the fateful Sunday, the same thing happened. When the woman was not at home, Vinit thrashed the boys. They had to be rushed to the hospital, the grandfather said, from where his daughter-in-law informed him about the incident. By the time he reached there, Preet succumbed to his injuries, and Manu was undergoing treatment, police said.

An FIR was registered based on the grandfather's complaint, and the accused was arrested on Monday, police said. "The accused confessed to the crime. He will be produced in a city court on Tuesday", the Gurugram police spokesperson told PTI.

 

