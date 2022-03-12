Gurmeet Singh Khundia wrote the biggest history in Punjab politics by defeating Parkash Singh Badal

No one had even dreamed about what 59-year-old Gurmeet Singh Khudian of Aam Aadmi Party has done to the political history of Parkash Singh Badal, the biggest leader of Akali Dal called Baba Bodh and Nelson Mandela in the politics of Punjab and the country. He trounced Punjab's heavyweight leader and five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal in his own stronghold, Lambi.

Gurmeet is the son of former MP Late Jagdev Singh Khudian. Even before the elections, the seat was being considered as a hot seat. The victory of SAD's veteran politician Parkash Singh Badal was being considered as a surety. But on the contrary, Gurmeet Khudian defeated him by more than 11 thousand votes.

Now let us have a look at his political career. First he was with SAD (Mann) and then joined Congress. He worked in the Congress for a long time and was also the district head of Sri Muktsar Sahib. He left the Congress and joined AAP in July last year.

It is worth mentioning that from Lambi constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddia got 66,313 votes and Akali Dal's candidate Parkash Singh Badal got 54,917 votes. Thus Gurmeet Singh defeated Parkash Singh Badal by more than 11,000 votes.