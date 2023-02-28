Men Riding Luxury Car Allegedly Steal Flower Pots Set Up For G20 Event in Gurugram - Watch

Gurugram: In a startling incident from Haryana's Gurugram, a video of two men allegedly stealing flower pots set up for a G20 event went viral. In the viral video, the man can be seen stealing flower pots from Gurugram's Shankar Chowk kept there for a G-20 event and keeping them in a luxury Kia Carnival car. The video is going increasingly viral on social media. Many users are curious to find out why a person who owns a KIA Carnival car worth over Rs 40 lacs is stealing the flower pots, while others are commenting that money doesn't bring you class and morality. The preparations for organising the G20 Summit meeting of the anti-corruption working group from March 1 to 4, in Gurugram are gaining momentum. Arrangements have been made for displaying of the Haryanvi Culture from the IGI Airport to the Leela Hotel here to welcome the delegates.

Reacting to the viral video, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority Joint CEO, SK Chahal said to ANI, "It has come to our cognizance & action will be taken against them."

G20 Summit meeting of the anti-corruption working group in Gurugram

Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, along with Director General of Police, P.K. Agrawal on Monday reviewed the preparations for the G20 meeting of the Anti Corruption Working Group. The necessary directions have also been given to officers.

Kaushal said that the foreign delegates would experience India`s warm welcoming tradition of `Atithi Devo Bhava`, and the spirit of Haryana`s rich cultural heritage.

He was also apprised about the programmes being organised during the summit to be held in Gurugram.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the preparations made at the places fixed to be visited by the delegates at Museum Camera, Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary, Transport Museum and Pratapgarh Farm.

He also reviewed the route plan, traffic control and security arrangements from the airport to the venue fixed for the meeting.

The arrangements for the stay of the delegates and tours of sightseeing places have been reviewed. Police personnel have also been given special training for the G20 Summit.