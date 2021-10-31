Gurugram to get multispecialty library with over 2 lakh books and ebook facility soon

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Multispecialty library

More than two lakh books will be kept in the library along with the facility of e-books.

Image credit: Pixabay (Representational image)

Gurugram: Gurugram will soon boast of a multispecialty library housing more than 2 lakh books, according to an official. The Haryana Advisory Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Board has started the search for a government building for the same.

Once its approved, the work for building the library will start from next month. Books related to every subject will be available for children of all ages.

"More than two lakh books will be kept in the library. Apart from this, the facility of e-books will also be made. Also, books related to the preparation of jobs and competitive examinations will be available. Initially, it will have the facility to seat 100 people," said a senior administration official.

A job desk will also be set up for the students for job-related information along with career counselling.

"The library will be created through the CSR fund. The students will have access to lakhs of books and e-books. With the facilities of career counselling and job desk, the youth will be able to apply as well as prepare for the job interviews," the official added.

