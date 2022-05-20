Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav's recent comment on Hindu religion, amid the Gyanvapi Masjid controversy, ruffled a lot of feathers with BJP youth workers to UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya lashing out at him. "Drunk in the politics of appeasement, Akhilesh Yadav ji has forgotten the essence of Sanatan Hinduism. His distaste for Hinduism is not a new thing, Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted on Thursday (May 19).



कथित तुष्टीकारण की राजनीति में सराबोर अखिलेश यादव जी सनातन हिंदू धर्म का मर्म भूल चुके हैं। इसलिए हिंदू धर्म के प्रति उनकी अनास्था कोई नई बात नहीं है। — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) May 19, 2022



Earlier, the Samajwadi Party chief had stated, while addressing the Gyanvapi Masjid row, that "in our Hindu religion, if we place a stone anywhere, put a red flag under a peepal tree, a temple is made."

Rakesh Tripathi, BJP state (UP) unit spokesperson, also called the SP chief's remarks an insult to the Hindus. "It seems Akhilesh Yadav ji did not learn any lesson from the recent election results. His statements are an insult to Hindus," Tripathi was quoted by Times Now. At Bada Chauraha, Kanpur, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers burnt Akhilesh's effigy and said that he has learnt nothing from the election loss.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will resume the hearing in the Gyanvapi Mosque case today (May 20). "The Supreme Court will hear the Gyanvapi case at 3 pm today. I have heard that the survey report submitted in the court was leaked. I can't say how this happened," said Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh on Gyanvapi Mosque survey. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Vishnu Shankar Jain said, "Advocate Hari Shankar Jain is unwell and will recover by tomorrow. The trial court will move forward after the hearing in the Supreme Court. Two proceedings can`t go on simultaneously. I had given an undertaking that since Hari Shankar Jain is unwell and will recover by tomorrow, the matter may be adjourned till tomorrow. Let the Supreme Court decide, and we will proceed accordingly," the advocate added on Thursday. The Varanasi court, meanwhile, will resume hearing the case on May 23.