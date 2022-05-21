Gyanvapi Masjid case: Eversince the controversial Gyanvapi survey and the subsequent trial began in Varanasi court, historical author Saqi Mustaid Khan’s account of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s reign and tyranny in his book Maasir-i-Alamgiri, has been in news and is being heavily circulated on social media. As per the book, the Gyanvapi Masjid was built by Aurangzeb in the 16th century by demolishing the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. In 1991, a petition was filed in the Varanasi court where the petitioners, local priests, sought permission to worship in the Gyanvapi Mosque area and alleged that the mosque structure was built after demolishing a core Hindu temple of Kashi Vishwanath. The legal battle is still going on.

What does the book say about the Gyanvapi mosque construction?

As per reports, the first part of the book was written by Saqi Mustaid Khan when Aurangzeb was alive and the rest of it was completed after his death. The book was originally written in Persian but was translated by historian Jadunath Sarkar during the British era.

According to the book, Aurangzeb referred to the teachers and gurus in Kashi as ‘misbelievers’ It was in April 1669, that the Islamic ruler came to know about the teachings by “misbelievers” in Benaras (Varanasi).

“The lord cherisher of faith learnt that in the provinces of Tetta, Multan and especially in Benaras the brahmin misbelievers used to teach their false book in their established schools and that admirers and students of both Hindu and Muslim used to come from great distances to these misguided men to acquire this vile learning,” a passage in the book reads.

What did Aurangzeb say about Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s demolition?

As per the English translation of the book, the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb ordered his governors to demolish the centre and temples of those he called ‘misbelievers’ preaching bogus teachings.

“His majesty eager to establish Islam orders to the governor of all the provinces to demolish the schools and temples of the infidels and with the utmost urgency to put down the teachings and public practice of the religion of these misbelievers,” reads the text in the English translation.

What is Gyanvapi Masjid controversy

After the Babri mosque, Varanasi’s famous Gyanvapi Masjid, situated near the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple, has come under the scanner after a Varanasi's civil court ordered a detailed survey of the disputed Gyanvapi complex following several petitions that Hindu deities and objects were present inside the mosque.

The court-appointed commissioners were asked to execute the survey, which was recorded on a videotape. A petition was later foiled by the Muslim side of the case challenging the court-ordered survey, which the Supreme Court refused. The detailed videographic survey was recently concluded and two reports- one led by Advocate Ajay Kumar Mishra while the other one by Advocate Vishal Singh was submitted before the court. The Varanasi court will now hear the matter on the findings of the report on May 23.