Happy that Samajwadi Party's ideology is expanding: Akhilesh Yadav's first reaction after Aparna Yadav joins BJP

New Delhi: Hours after Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Akhilesh Yadav has reacted that he is happy that the Samajwadi Party's ideology is expanding.

"Firstly, I will congratulate her and I am happy that Samajwadi Party's ideology is expanding," the SP chief said when asked to comment on her joining the saffron party on Wednesday (January 19, 2022).

He added that Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) had tried to convince her.

#WATCH | Firstly, I will congratulate her and I am happy that Samajwadi Party's ideology is expanding...Netaji (former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav) tried to convince her: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after Aparna Yadav joined BJP pic.twitter.com/aA294cMeVJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2022

Akhilesh also commented on the reports of him contesting in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and said, "I will take the permission of the people in Azamgarh and then contest the elections from there."

As per reports, Akhilesh is preparing to contest from Gopalpur in Azamgarh, which is also his parliamentary constituency.

He also announced that when the SP comes to power, they will triple the 'Samajwadi pension' given to poor women from the earlier Rs 6,000 per year to Rs 18,000 every year.

Earlier in the day, Aparna joined BJP in the presence of party State president Swatantra Dev Singh and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

"I am very thankful to BJP. The nation always comes first for me. I admire PM Modi's work," Aparna said.

"I have also been influenced with BJP's works and schemes including Swachh Bharat mission, the welfare of women, employment. I will work in my fullest capacity," she added.

Later, she also met BJP National President JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who have gathered in Delhi to finalize the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.

According to reports, Aparna Yadav has sought a ticket from the Lucknow Cantt assembly seat.

It is noteworthy that elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.