Vivek Oberoi

Happy with EC's response after special screening of 'PM Narendra Modi' film: Vivek Oberoi

The Election Commission had been asked by the Supreme Court to watch the film and submit its report in a sealed envelop.

Mumbai: Actor Vivek Oberoi said on Thursday that he is happy with the response of the Election Commission of India after several of its officials watched a special screening of his film 'PM Narendra Modi.'

The Supreme Court had directed EC to watch the film and submit its response on it in a sealed envelope. The special screening had taken place on Wednesday. Speaking to media persons a day later, Vivek - who is in the lead role - said that he was satisfied with the response of those who watched the film. "Everybody in the EC saw the film yesterday. We asked them 'how did you like the film?' Can't tell you their response but we were happy with their answer. Only request is that the film should be allowed to release," he said.

The film - based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life - ran into controversy after it was alleged that its release was timed with the Lok Sabha election and could influence voters in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The film was slated to release on April 11 -the day of voting in the first phase of election, before EC chose to delay the release.

The filmmakers had approached the Supreme Court challenging the EC order and a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna asked EC officials to watch the film and submit a report to it. The next date of hearing in the case is on April 22.

