Hardeep Puri And Shashi Tharoor Clash Over 2009 Dinner With George Soros

Hardeep Singh Puri and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over a 2009 dinner hosted by Puri in New York.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2024, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A war of words erupted between Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over a 2009 dinner hosted by Puri in New York. At the time, Puri was serving as India's ambassador to the UN and US billionaire George Soros was among the attendees.

Puri hits out at Tharoor and said Congress leader himself provided the list of invitees for the dinner, which included Soros. He said in a post on X,"In retrospect, it is clear that the name was included because the gentleman in question was among the benefactors of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, and the Minister of State was keen to meet him."

In his X post, Puri said, "Since I was just a few months old in the city then, but Dr Tharoor had spent considerable time in New York, I did not choose the list of invitees for the dinner. It was given to me by Minister Tharoor."

"Language has frequently been accorded pride of place amongst major arts of deception.  Some of my friends in the Congress Party excel in obfuscation; but they tweet at their own peril," BJP leader added.

 

On Saturday, Tharoor responded on X, challenging Puri's version and accusing the BJP of exaggerating. "Our memories differ, dear Hardeep," he wrote on X adding, "There were several guests at your well-attended dinner whom I had never met before. However, I see no reason to distance myself from anyone I interacted with in New York or Geneva."
 

