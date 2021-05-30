Haryana announces financial aid, other assistance for COVID-orphaned children

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Saturday (May 29, 2021) announced financial aid and other assistance for children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement and shared the details of the 'Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojana'.

The Chief Minister revealed that this package will be given to rehabilitate and assist children below the age of 18 years, who have lost both of their parents, a surviving parent, legal guardian or adoptive parents due to coronavirus.

Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government will provide such children with a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 per child as financial aid to the families taking care of these orphaned children, adding that, this financial assistance would be given till the child turn 18-years-old.

“Further, an amount of Rs 12,000 annually would also be deposited in the bank accounts of such children as other expenses till they reach 18 years of age and are pursuing education,” he said.

The Haryana Chief Minister also added that the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per orphaned child per month to the child care institution for the upbringing of such children living there. As per the reports over 59 childcare institutions are functional in the state currently.

The announcement also disclosed that in the case of adolescent girls orphaned due to COVID-19, free residential education will be provided in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas to ensure their care and proper protection.

"An amount of Rs 51,000 will be credited in accounts of all these girls under Mukhya Mantri Vivah Shagun Yojana and at the time of their marriage this amount along with the interest would be given to them," announced Khattar.

The CM also announced that a tablet will be given to such students studying in VIII to XII standard and those enrolled in vocational courses.



