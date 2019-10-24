Haryana Assembly election results 2019 Live Streaming on Zee News: Catch the latest counting trends

close

Haryana Assembly election results 2019

The stage is set for the counting of votes in the Haryana Assembly election 2019 and the final result is expected to be declared by late afternoon. It is a contest in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of returning to power with a big majority even as the Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

New Delhi: The stage is set for the counting of votes in the Haryana Assembly election 2019 and the final result is expected to be declared by late afternoon. It is a contest in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of returning to power with a big majority even as the Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

Haryana voted for the 90-member state Assembly on October 21 and counting will begin at 8 am today. 

You can catch the Live Streaming of the results of the 90 Assembly seats on Zee News. Click Here.

Live TV

In the 2014 election, the Bharatiya Janta Party won 47 seats and the Congress could manage only 15 seats  The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) claimed 19 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal had one seat each and five seats were won by independent candidates.

Among the political heavyweights contesting are incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala. 

BJP ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij, Capt Abhimanyu, O P Dhankar and Kavita Jain are also in the fray. From Congress, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary, Ranbir Mahendra and Kuldeep Bishnoi are some leaders who are eyeing the seats. 

This time the BJP has fielded some of the non-political figures including wrestlers Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt, former India Hockey player Sandeep Singh and TikTok sensation Sonali Phogat. 

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP is eyeing to win 75 seats out of 90 and some of the exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for the party while Congress is hoping to make a comeback.

