Haryana Board HBSE class 10 exam result out, 100 per cent students pass, check matric score at bseh.org.in

New Delhi: The Board of School Education Haryana, HBSE on Friday (June 11) declared the BSEH board exam result for Class 10 matric students. All students are declared pass. 100 percent pass percentage is recorded. The HBSE will, however, not declare any toppers this year since the Class 10 board examinations were cancelled and results were declared on the basis of internal assessments.

Over 3 lakh matric students, who were waiting for Haryana Class 10 result declaration, can now check their score on the official website of the board, which is www.bseh.org.in.The result can be checked at various other websites including the official and the third party.

The Haryana government had cancelled the HBSE Class 10 board exams due to the surge in COVID19 cases across the country. The Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment and practical exam marks of the students which will be marked by the respective schools.

Meanwhile, students who are not satisfied with their respective results, can take up the examination later when the Board will conduct the exam. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said earlier that they can take the exams later when the situation arising out of COVID normalises.

Haryana HBSE class 10 board exams: Steps to check marks

Visit the official site of BSEH - bseh.org.in

Click on result link available on the home page

Press BSEH 10th Result 2021 link and enter your credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Students are advised to take a print out of the result and save it for furture reference

