Haryana Board's pending Class 10, Class 12 exams to be held in July; Check details on bseh.org.in

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Wednesday (June 3) decided to conduct the pending examination for Class 10 and Class 12 in the month of July. The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) will hold the pending secondary and higher secondary examinations from 1 to 15 July.

The BSEH stated that the detailed time table of the remaining board papers will be uploaded by it 10 days prior to the examinations. The students will be able to check the examination scheduled on the BSEH's official website - bseh.org.in.

Earlier, Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were scheduled to be held between March 19 and March 31. The exams were postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BSEH, however, cancelled all the pending Haryana Board Class 10 examinations 2020, except the Science paper. The evaluation of the remaining papers was completed by April 22.

The Board is expected to declare class 10 result 2020 for secondary class students on June 8. Those students who appeared for this examination will be able to check their class 10th Result 2020 by visiting the HBSE's official website: bseh.org.in.

Meanwhile, the board would hold the pending examination for the science subject of class 10, but this will be only for those students, who would opt Science subjects in class 11th and 12th.