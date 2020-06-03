Haryana Class 10th result 2020 expected on June 8 only for 4 subjects; Check bseh.org.in

New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) is expected to declare class 10 Result 2020 for secondary class students on June 8. Those students who appeared for this examination will be able to check their class 10th Result 2020 by visiting the HBSE's official website: bseh.org.in.

The HBSE officials from Bhiwani Office reportedly made an announcement regarding the declaration of class 10th Result 2020. The board has confirmed that on 8th June, Haryana 10th Result 2020 will be declared for secondary students for only four subjects.

The board will declare the BSEH Results only online and the same will be available via the official website in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the Haryana government has decided to cancel all the pending papers for class 10 students, including Science subjects. The board will now publish the Haryana 10th Result 2020 on the basis of the marks of four key subjects.

Prior to the lockdown, the board could conduct exams of only a few papers, and the exams of science subject still pending. As the lockdown period was again extended, the Haryana government decided to cancel all pending papers for 10th Class students, including the Science Subject to keep the safety of students in mind.

According to reports, the board would also hold the pending examination for the Science subject of class 10, but this will be for only those students, who would opt for the Science subjects in class 11th and 12th.