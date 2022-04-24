Panipat: Remembering the supreme sacrifices of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday (March 24) made several announcements to commemorate his memory at a state-level function here to mark the 400th Parkash Purb.

The ground where the function was held will be named after Guru Tegh Bahadur, besides naming the upcoming Government Medical College in Yamunanagar after the ninth Sikh guru who stood up against forcible conversions by then Mughal ruler.

"An exhibition of weapons used by Guru Tegh Bahadur would be showcased across the country. For this, we have also decided to provide a vehicle to carry these relics," Khattar, who had donned a turban, said.

Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda also participated in the programme, besides Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (retd).

Before addressing tens of thousands of devotees converged to attend the function, the Chief Minister first went to the main `pandal` and paid obeisance to the Guru Granth Sahib.

Khattar said Guru Tegh Bahadur had made a supreme sacrifice while raising his voice against religious atrocities and injustice.

"Today we are celebrating the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur as a part of ongoing celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence.

"The main purpose of organising such a grand event is to ensure that the inspiring stories of the supreme sacrifices made by `Hind Ki Chadar` Guru Tegh Bahadur should reach every sphere of the country and our future generations can take inspiration from him," he said.

He said Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed himself for religious freedom and humanity.

"History tells that how a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits went to meet Guru Tegh Bahadur to save them from forced conversion. Then, Guru Tegh Bahadur had said this would need a great sacrifice, it was when Guru sahib`s son, Guru Gobind Singh, had said who will be worthier than you to make such a sacrifice.

"After this, Guru sahib challenged Aurangzeb and after severe torture of Guru-ji, Aurangzeb beheaded him and Guru Tegh Bahadur made supreme sacrifice of his life for religious freedom."

The Chief Minister said Guru Tegh Bahadur always shared a special bond with Haryana as during his lifetime, he had travelled six times through the area. Guru Tegh Bahadur visited 32 gurdwaras in what is now Haryana.

He said the state government is celebrating the birth anniversary and Parkash Purabs of all saints and great men so as to ensure maximum reach of their teachings.

Former Chief Minister Hooda said Guru Tegh Bahadur is revered not only by one religion but by the entire humanity. He sacrificed for the country, religion and humanity at a time when the people were facing atrocities.

Hooda demanded the government set up an international-level college and research centre in Dhamtan Sahib in the memory of a great personality so that the poor could be served.

He said it is a matter of pride that Haryana is celebrating the Parkash Purb. "Guru Tegh Bahadur was an example of courage, sacrifice and mutual love, which the mankind will never forget. Guruji`s teachings and principles are relevant even today."

The two-time Chief Minister said this unique example of sacrifice is not found anywhere in the history of the entire humanity.

Meanwhile, the devotees got a glimpse of the glorious history of Guru Nanak Dev, Baba Banda Bahadur and other Sikh gurus through an exhibition organised here.

In the exhibition, the inspiring stories of the supreme sacrifices made by the Sikh Gurus were displayed through more than 100 panels.

The life history, philosophy and teaching of Guru Tegh Bahadur remained the key attraction of the exhibition. In the exhibition, panels were set up in three languages -- Punjabi, Hindi and English -- to enable the visitors to get enlightened.

Thousands of books related to the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur were distributed free of cost among visitors.



