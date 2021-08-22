Haryana extends COVID-19 lockdown till September 6

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Sunday (August 22) extended COVID-19 curbs for another fortnight till August 23. It announced certain relaxations in view of the declining number of new COVID cases.

The fresh restrictions will be effective from August 23 (5 am) till September 6 (5 am).

As per an official order, restaurants, bars, gyms and spas are now allowed to open with 50% seating capacity. While all shops and malls can reopen as long as they follow social distancing norms. Also, swimming pools can now operate with proper COVID norms.

* Restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity.

* Clubhouses/restaurants/bars of Golf courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity.

* Spas are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.

* Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at a time.

* Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance.

* All shops and malls are allowed to open.

* Gyms are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.

* Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed with up to 100 persons.

* In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed up to 200 persons

* Cinema halls, including those in stand-alone and malls, are allowed to open with a maximum 50 per cent seating capacity.

* University/colleges are also allowed to open for students for doubts, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and offline examinations.

* Hostels (in colleges and universities) are allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations. The * Department of Higher Education shall release guidelines for implementation of these orders, separately.

* Open training centres in Haryana, especially under the aegis of Haryana Skill Development Mission also allowed to open (by staggering of the trainees for maintaining social distancing).

* Coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes (whether government or private) also allowed to open.

Check detailed guidelines here:

Haryana Government extends COVID-induced restrictions till September 6 pic.twitter.com/4aSLUvjQlh — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

Earlier, the state government had extended the COVID-19 curbs till August 23.

Live TV