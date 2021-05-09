हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haryana COVID-19

Haryana extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 17: Health Minister Anil Vij

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said that stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections in the state.

Haryana extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 17: Health Minister Anil Vij
Picture credit: ANI

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday announced extending the COVID-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said that stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus infections in the state.

"Detailed order to be issued soon,” the Health Minister said in a tweet.

 

Minister Vij later told PTI that the restrictions which are currently in force will continue till May 17.

In the past few weeks, Haryana has registered a surge in COVID-19 infections as well as fatalities.

Haryana on Sunday reported 151 COVID-19-related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 5,605 and another big surge of 13,548 infections pushed the total case count to 6,15,897.

Last week, the state government had imposed a lockdown in the state from May 3 to May 10 (5 am).

Meanwhile, India recorded over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day, data by the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday (May 9, 2021).

There were 4,03,738 new infections and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours. India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 2.22 crore, while the death toll has climbed to 2.42 lakh.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

