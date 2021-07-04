Haryana extends COVID-19 lockdown till July 12

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Sunday (July 4) extended COVID-19 lockdown in the state for another week till July 12.

The restrictions announced last week were to remain in effect till July 5. After this order, the curbs are set to continue.

The decision to extend curbs came despite a decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate and the number of new cases, the government said in a statement.

However, the government has announced additional relaxations in the curbs.

In the fresh order, the government said that the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) will be allowed to hold its examinations from July 5 to July 20, while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) to be held at Hisar by the Army Recruiting Office will also be allowed.

All shops will be allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm. Malls will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

In addition to the relaxations announced last week, the government has now allowed the sports complexes, stadia to open for sports activities. However, spectators will be barred from visiting.

Swimming pools and spas will continue to be shut, according to the latest orders.

Live TV