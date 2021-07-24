Haryana extends lockdown till August 2, allows certain relaxations

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Saturday (July 24) extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till August 2 in view of the COVID-19 situation. However, some relaxation in the curbs has also been announced.

As per the new guidelines, restaurants can now open with 50 per cent seating capacity.

The night curfew timings will remain same as earlier, i.e., it will be imposed from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM on all days of the week in the state.

Check new guidelines announced by the government below:

1. Restaurants are allowed to open with 50% of the seating capacity

a. Restaurants in Malls (10:00 AM to 11:00 PM)

b. Standalone restaurants (08:00 AM to 11:00 PM)

However, these timings shall not be applicable to restaurants In hotels.

Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted upto 11:00 PM.

2. Conduct of entrance and recruitment examinations by different Universities/Institutes/Government Departments and Recruitment Agencies are allowed in the State with strict implementation of "Revised SOP issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI dated 10.09.2020 regarding preventive measures to contain spread of COV1D-19” as well as guidelines released by Central/State Government/Departments from time to time.

On July 18, the Haryana government extended the“Mahamari Alert - Surakshit Haryana” lockdown till July 26, along with certain relaxations. Gyms were allowed to operate from 6 am till 9 pm with 50% capacity. Club houses/restaurants/bars of the Golf courses were permitted to open with a cap of 50% from 10 am till 11 pm.

Haryana reported 39 fresh COVID-19 cases, which pushed the total infection case count to 7,69,704. With three coronavirus-related deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 9,616 in the state, as per the health department's daily bulletin on Friday (July 23).

(This is a developing story)