Haryana extends COVID-19 lockdown again, but eases curbs, check guidelines

Haryana has also allowed further relaxations in view of the declining COVID-19 cases

Haryana extends COVID-19 lockdown again, but eases curbs, check guidelines

The Haryana government on Sunday (July 18) announced the extension of lockdown for another week till July 26. Further relaxations have also been allowed amid drop in COVID-19 cases. 

The night curfew timings will be imposed from 11 pm till 5 am on all days of the week. 

Haryana extended the “Mahamari Alert - Surakshit Haryana” lockdown till 5 am on July 26. 

The new relaxations announced by the state include:

1. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from 10 am to 11 pm with 50% capacity. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints will be permitted till 11 pm. 

2. Gyms can open from 6 am till  9 pm with 50% capacity. 

3. Club houses/restaurants/bars of the Golf courses can operate with a cap of 50% from 10 am till 11 pm. 

