Haryana government to impose Section 144 throughout the state to curb COVID spread

Chandigarh: Section 144 of the CrPC, which was already imposed in Gurugram, Faridabad Hisar, Panchkula and Sonipat districts, will now be imposed throughout the state to curb COVID spread, Haryana government announced on Tuesday (April 27).

Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the state government on Tuesday said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits assembly of four or more people, will be imposed throughout the state.

"Section 144 to be imposed throughout Haryana," said a state government release quoting Home and Health Minister Anil Vij.

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij also directed all Deputy Commissioners of the state to provide a blueprint for oxygen beds, oxygen storage capacity and other requirements, including ventilators in all private and government hospitals of their districts by 10 a.m. on Thursday (April 29).

"For this, every necessary arrangement will be made," he said according to the release.

The stringent restrictions in the state, like curtailed timings for closure of shops, excluding those involved in essential services, will also remain in place until further orders.

The Health Minister also directed the DCs to ensure that the arrangements for funerals for those who lose their lives to COVID-19 to be conducted on the same day, while observing all COVID-related protocol.

As per the new orders, the deputy commissioners are going to set up district-level COVID monitoring committees with secretaries of various departments, including District Legal Services Authority, as their members.

The Health Minister added that numbers and names of doctors should be published so that patients in home isolation can regularly consult them.

Additionally, while addressing a state-level COVID review meeting, Anil Vij said that every coronavirus patient in the state has to be saved.

On Tuesday (April 27), the state recorded the biggest single-day jump in deaths and cases as 84 fatalities took the cumulative toll in the state to 3,926, while 11,931 fresh infections pushed the total count to 4,47,754.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,23,144 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,76,36,307 on Tuesday (April 27), as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.76 crore (1,76,36,307), of which, 28.82 lakh (28,82,204) are active cases. India has also witnessed 1.97 lakh (1,97,894 ) coronavirus-related deaths.

