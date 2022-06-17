HBSE 10th Result 2022: The Haryana Class 10 result 2022 was announced today, June 17, at 3 p.m., and was available on the official website bseh.org.in from 5 p.m. onwards. The pass rate among regular students is 73.18 percent. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), which conducted the Haryana Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2022 from March 30 to April 29, 2022.

3.35 lakh students who registered for the Haryana board exam year are waiting for the BSEH 10th result 2022. This year, students took the HBSE board exam with a 30% reduced syllabus.

BSEH 10th result 2022: here’s how to check the scorecard

The following are the steps for checking the Haryana board 10th result 2022 on the official website:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, bseh.org.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, navigate to the HBSE 10th result 2022 link.

Step 3: As log in credentials, enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: On the screen, you will see the Haryana Class 10 result 2022.

Step 5: Download and print the BSEH 10th result scorecard for future reference.

HARYANA CLASS 10 RESULT 2022: Direct Link here

While rural students received a pass percentage of 74.06 percent, urban students received a pass percentage of 71.35 percent.Haryana Class 10 results 2022 have been released, with 88.21 percent of private school students and 63.54 percent of government school students passing the exam.

The HBSE 10th result 2022 recorded a pass percentage of 92.96% for private students.The pass percentage of the female students was 76.26%, while boys scored a pass percentage of 70.56%.