Haryana Jail Minister Krishan Panwar responds to Gurmeet Ram Rahim's request for 42-day parole

Ambala: Haryana Jail Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Monday said that jail superintendent's report states that Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conduct in prison is good.

This comes after the jailed Dera chief sought parole for 42 days in order to do farming on his fields in Haryana's Sirsa.

The final decision lies with Police commissioner whether to accept or reject the application, Panwar added.

After receiving the application, Sirsa Police had asked the Revenue Department to ascertain how much land the Ram Rahim owns in his name.

On being asked if special arrangements keeping the law and order situation in mind would be taken, Panwar said that he has served his purpose. He further said now civil police and administration would take the matter up.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is currently serving a 20-year jail sentence at Sunaria jail in Rohtak after being convicted for raping two women.

On August 25, 2017, after Ram Rahim was convicted, large-scale violence erupted as his followers took to streets and damaged public property, and resulted in 36 deaths.

In January this year, A special court had also sentenced him and three others to life imprisonment for murdering a journalist 16 years ago.