Haryana lockdown extended till May 24, state health minister Anil Vij warns of strict measures

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Sunday (May 16, 2021) announced that the COVID-induced lockdown in the state will remain in place for one more week. Now the lockdown curbs in the state will remain in place till May 24.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said that stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections in the state.

The state health minister Anil Vij wrote on Twitter, "Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert."

Earlier, last week the COVID-induced lockdown was extended from 10 May to 17 May.

The Haryana authorities have termed this lockdown as "Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana”.

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 9,676 new COVID-19 infections and 144 deaths on Saturday. The state’s positivity rate officially stands at 8.36 percent.

