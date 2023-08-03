Mewat, Nuh Violence Intensifies: Mosques Attacked With Crude Bombs, Internet Ban Extended, Judge Rescued From Mob Attack

Gurugram: Two mosques in Tauru in Haryana’s Nuh district were attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants who threw Molotov cocktails at them last night, police said on Thursday. No one was hurt in the incidents that happened around 11:30 pm on Wednesday night, they said. One of the mosques is near Vijay Chowk, while the other is near a police station. Both mosques were damaged by the fire. As soon as the police got the information about the incidents, they sent fire brigades to the two mosques and put out the fire, they said.

A bangle shop in Palwal district’s Minar Gate market was also set ablaze by unknown assailants, they said. Both Nuh and Palwal districts are under prohibitory orders, after communal violence broke out in Nuh on Monday when a mob tried to stop a religious procession by Vishva Hindu Parishad.

The violence spread to neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday, where mobs killed a cleric, burned down an eatery and smashed shops. The death toll from the violence has reached six, and 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained, according to the Haryana government.



Internet Ban To Continue In Violence Affected Districts

The situation in Haryana's Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and in three sub-divisions of Gurugram is still critical and tense, and the state government on Wednesday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in these areas till August 5.

The order issued by the Haryana Home Secretary said that the conditions in these districts are still critical and tense. “Whereas, it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioners Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram that the law and order situation has been reviewed and Intimated that conditions are still critical and tense in their respective districts,” the order said.

The violence started in Nuh on Monday afternoon when a clash between two groups occurred after a religious procession passing through the district was attacked, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the chaos that followed.

The official notification also said that the decision was taken to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to move the battalion headquarters of the 2nd IRB from Bhondsi to Nuh.

CM Khattar Warns Of Strict Action Against Accused

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that no one involved in the Nuh violence will be spared and justice will be done for the victims and their families.

“Strict and decisive action will be taken against anyone found guilty of involvement in the Nuh violence. No one will be spared. Justice for the victims and their families will be ensured,” he said, adding no action will be taken against those who are innocent. State home minister Anil Vij said that social media played a big role in fuelling the violence in Nuh.

Haryana Jugde, Her Daughter Rescued From Mob Attack

An additional chief judicial magistrate of Nuh and her three-year-old daughter had a narrow escape when their car was attacked and set on fire by a mob during the attack on a religious procession in the district, an FIR has revealed.

Anjali Jain, the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), and her daughter had to run for their lives on Monday, as the attackers were pelting stones and firing at them, said the FIR registered at City Nuh police station on Tuesday.