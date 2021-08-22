हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haryana Minister Anil Vij hospitalised after his oxygen level dipped

File Photo

Chandigarh: Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij was admitted to a Chandigarh hospital on Sunday (August 22) after his oxygen levels dipped.

He was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), PTI said quoting hospital sources.

According to sources, Vij is under the supervision of doctors led by a pulmonary and respiratory medicine specialist.

The sources said he had last week gone to Rohtak to attend the cremation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's younger brother.

He had returned with the chief minister in a chopper and due to high altitude, his oxygen levels had dipped and have been fluctuating since, the source added.

The BJP leader had earlier missed the monsoon session of the state assembly due to health concerns.

He had last year contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalised for nearly a month.

