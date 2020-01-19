Haryana Police seized more than 16000 kilos of drugs in 2019, 2677 cases registered

Chandigarh: Haryana a state which is often highlighted due to drug menace, registered a total of 2677 cases under NDPS Act in the year 2019. Haryana Police have seized a total of 16023 kg narcotic drugs worth crores of rupees which includes drugs like opium, charas, poppy husk, smack, ganja and heroin from January to December 2019. In 2018, the total number of cases was 2587 which has registered an increase in 2019.

Giving a detailed information on the drug seizure cases Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadav said that 114 kg 110 gram of opium, 207 kg 830 gram of charas, 10168 kg 577 gram of poppy husk, 14 kg 379 gram smack, 5502 kg 140-gram cannabis and 16 kg 26 gram of heroin was seized during this period. Yadav said, "Haryana Police have been working relentlessly to curb drug menace from the society and it is because of our commitment that the number of NDPS cases increased in 2019 as compared to 2018."

Lauding the efforts of police to make Haryana a drug-free state Yadav said that an Interstate Drug Secretaria has been set up at Panchkula for sharing information about drug-trafficking. He added "Our concerted efforts against the drug-peddlers have resulted in the recovery of huge quantity of narcotics substance across the state. The criminals and those others involved in peddling drugs should either join the mainstream or else leave the state."

The government of Haryana and Punjab is continuously seen making several efforts to stop drug menace in the state.

(With agency input)