Haryana shuts schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, 2 other NCR districts to tackle air pollution

New Delhi: As worsening air quality remains a worry in Delhi-NCR region, the Haryana government on Friday (December 3) ordered closure of all schools in its four districts-- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar-- neighbouring the national capital.

The schools have been shut following the government's order on steps to manage air quality in National Capital Region (NCR) districts of Haryana, PTI reported.

The order issued by the additional chief secretary of Haryana’s Environment and Climate Change Department read, “In view of the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, all schools in four NCR districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi, that is Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, shall remain closed till further orders.”

Earlier, authorities had ordered the closure of schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar from November 14-17 in order to stem air pollution.

Meanwhile, the state government has also banned all construction activities in the NCR, except non-polluting activities such as plumbing, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry.

Haryana government order dated December 2 read, “There shall also be a complete ban on all construction activities, except the non-polluting activities like plumbing works, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry and those activities exclusively permitted by Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) for NCR and adjoining areas and it shall be strictly implemented in all 14 NCR districts of Haryana till further orders.”

In another measure to tackle air pollution, the government has temporarily prohibited the operation of all the diesel generator (DG) sets, except for the emergency purposes permitted by CAQM in 14 NCR districts of Haryana.

“The power department shall take all necessary and urgent steps to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in NCR districts of Haryana to avoid use of DG sets by any consumer, even in case of an emergency,” the order added.

The 14 Haryana districts falling in NCR include Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Karnal, Rewari, Panipat, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jind, Mahendergarh, and Nuh.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV