Haryana STOPS cough syrup production by Maiden Pharma linked to 66 child deaths in Gambia

New Delhi: Haryana government stopped the production of cough syrups by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd after the WHO issued an alert over four India-made cough and cold syrups which are made by the pharmaceutical company and notified that the deaths of 66 children in Gambia could be linked to the cough and cold syrups.

The Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij also said, "After the Central & Haryana State drug depts conducted a joint inspection, around 12 flaws were found, keeping which in mind, it's been decided that the total production shall be stopped; notice given."

Samples of 3 drugs mentioned by WHO of Sonipat's pharmaceuticals company were sent to Central Drug Lab in Kolkata. The reports are not in yet, action will be taken after that: Haryana HM Anil Vij https://t.co/OXdRxsqc5U pic.twitter.com/YO1SuhAlor — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Pharma company had released a statement over the reports linking its cough syrups to the deaths of 66 children in Gambia.

In an exclusive input to ANI, the pharma company said, "We are shocked to hear the media reports regarding the deaths and deeply saddened on this incident but we received the official information from our agent at the Gambia on October 5, 2022, and on the subsequent date, World Health Organisation alert was issued against us."

In an official statement the company Director, Vivek Goyal said, "We are in the field of medicines for over three decades and have been diligently following the protocols of the health authorities including Drugs Controller General (India) and the State Drugs Controllers, Haryana," reads the statement.

He further said that they have valid drug approvals for the export of the products his company is not selling anything in the domestic market. He also added that his company is obtaining raw materials from certified and reputed companies.

"The government agencies visited our factory on October 1 and October 3, October 6 and 7 October and the samples were drawn by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO) along with all relevant documents in question in presence of our directors," Goyal said in the statement.

As per sources, from the preliminary inquiry, it has been made out that Maiden Pharmaceutical Limited, Sonipat, Haryana is a manufacturer licensed by the State Drug Controller for the products under reference, and holds manufacturing permission for these products. The company has manufactured and exported these products only to the Gambia so far.

