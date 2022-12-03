topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
HARYANA

Haryana woman gets drums played and distributes sweets as she gets electricity bill of nearly Rs 22 lakh- WATCH

A woman in Haryana's Panipat received an electricity bill of Rs 21.89 lakh. She mockingly offered her house to the state government saying she is unable to pay such a hefty bill.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Haryana woman gets drums played and distributes sweets as she gets electricity bill of nearly Rs 22 lakh- WATCH

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident a woman in Haryana received an electricity bill of over 21 lakh rupees for a household of just 534 square meters. After receiving the huge electricity bill the woman visited the power department and opted for a unique method to protest against the hefty bill. The elderly woman got the drums played and distributed sweets as she took a dig at the Haryana government by offering her house to citing that she is not able to pay such a huge amount of electricity bill.

The video of the incident viral all over social media where the woman is seen holding the hefty electricity bill and a poster through which she is offering her house to the government. "I want to name my house to the electricity department and Haryana government because I am unable to pay the bill," the poster stated.

The poster also had "Koti-Koti Dhanyawad" written all over mocking the electricity department. This is not the first time when the woman has received an incorrect electricity bill, according to media reports, in 2019, she was charged a late fee by the electricity department even though she had cleared the charges before the due date.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'