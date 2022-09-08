NewsIndia
SHEHZAD POONAWALLA

‘Has money for ads, but not salaries’: BJP’s spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla targets AAP

“AAP Govt has money for ads but no money for 1) Salaries of Punjab Govt staff 2) No money to re imburse hospitals giving free treatment to poor in Punjab 3) No money for teacher’s salaries in Delhi or for DDU college 4) No money for athletes who win medals & make India proud,” said Poonawalla in a tweet. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 12:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

‘Has money for ads, but not salaries’: BJP’s spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla targets AAP

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday (September 7, 2022) hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over delay in the payment of salaries to state government employees. Poonawalla’s remarks came soon after the Punjab government cleared the salaries of its employees for the month of August following a week-long delay. 

“AAP Govt has money for ads but no money for 1) Salaries of Punjab Govt staff 2) No money to re imburse hospitals giving free treatment to poor in Punjab 3) No money for teacher’s salaries in Delhi or for DDU college 4) No money for athletes who win medals & make India proud,” said Poonawalla in a tweet over the Punjab salary issue. 

The Punjab government yesterday released Rs 3,400 crore towards the salaries of its staffers for the month of August. 

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema informed that the delay was not because of the unavaliability of the fundsbut because the government had to regularise 9,000 contractual and ad hoc employees. Cheema confirmed that every employee will receive salary in his/her account by Wednesday evening. 

“For the last few months, we have been continuously confirming jobs and giving new jobs. We have provided more than 17,000 new jobs within six months,” said Cheema.

“It took us some time to create a new salary structure, the salary of Group C and Group D had already been given,” he said.

He also took a swipe at BJP saying, “How much money should be deposited in sinking fund? Why are you spending all your money on distributing “political ravines”? How many jobs have been given to people till now?”

Live Tv

Shehzad PoonawallaBharatiya Janata PartyBJP spokespersonAam Aadmi PartyAAPPunjab Government

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'mass murder' of 3 women masquerading as witches
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 7, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?