Hathras gang-rape case: Centre issues notification for CBI to take over probe

Lucknow: Six days after the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the Hathras gang-rape and murder case, the CBI on Saturday (October 10, 2020) took over the case.

The incident of the alleged brutal gang-rape, murder and forcible cremation by the police of a 19-year-old girl has sparked furious protests and demonstration against the police and the Uttar Pradesh government across the country.

"Centre issues notification for CBI to take over the probe into alleged gang-rape and death of a woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh," reported PTI news agency.

The PTI said that the notification has been marked to a suitable branch of the premier agency and probe teams will be dispatched to the crime scene along with forensic experts immediately after the registration of an FIR.

Earlier in the day, AP Singh, the lawyer who fought in defence of 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts, and who has announced to defend the four men accused in the Hathras gang-rape, arrived in Hathras.

According to reports, Singh, along with members of Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha and former Union Minister Manvendra Singh, met the family members of the four accused in the case.

Notably, the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, an upper-caste body, had earlier reached out to Singh to defend the four accused in the alleged gangrape-murder case.

Recently, the security has also been beefed up outside the victim's house to ensure the safety of her family members and at least 60 security personnel have been deployed and eight CCTV cameras installed at the house.

The 19-year-old girl, belonging to Scheduled Caste, was reportedly gang-raped on September 14 and was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 28 when her condition showed no signs of improvement in an Aligarh's hospital.

She died the next day while undergoing treatment and was cremated in the night near her home on September 30.

Her family alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites, while on the other hand, local police officers said the cremation was carried out as per the wishes of the family.