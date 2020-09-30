Hathras gang-rape: Protesters block roads and market, victim cremated by police

Massive protests broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Wednesday (September 30) as many people blocked roads and main market seeking justice for Hathras gang-rape victim. The protesters also raised slogans against police and local administration and said that the government must take action to ensure that 19-year-old girl who died after being brutally gang-raped by four men should get justice as soon as possible.

The gang-rape victim was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday in critical condition where she died due to grievous injuries. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (September 30) said that a three-member panel has been set up to investigate the case. Secretary Home, Bhagwan Swarup, will lead the SIT and DIG, Chandraprakash, and Commandant PAC Agra, Poonam, will be its members. The SIT has been asked to submit its report in seven days.

CM Yogi also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him over this horrific incident and has asked him to take strict action against the culprits of this heinous crime.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police cremated the body of the girl at around 2:30 AM on Wednesday despite strong protests by family members. The family of the victim said that the police forcibly performed the last rites of the 19-year-old gangrape victim despite strong protests by them. The family members said that they were not allowed by the police to bring back the body of the victim to home for the last time.

Talking to ANI, the victim's brother said that while the family members were staging protest outside the Safdarjung Hospital demanding justice for the victim on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh police took the victim's body to Hathras without informing the family members.

The woman was first admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. She was shifted to the ICU of Safdarjung hospital after her condition worsened.