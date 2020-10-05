Hathras victim's family gets security; FIR filed against 'unknown' persons for attempt to trigger caste-based conflict

New Delhi: The security of the family of the Hathras woman, who died a fortnight after being allegedly gang-raped, has been tightened and her brother has been provided with two gunners. "Security has been tightened around the victim's house in Hathras and her family members have also been provided security," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI.

According to Hathras police, 12-15 PAC personnel have been deployed for "24-hour security" of the family, adding that two security men have been deployed for the brother. Elaborate security has been ensured to prevent any tension in the area.

Three SHOs, a deputy SP-rank officer along constables have been deployed in the village, besides women cops for around-the-clock security, said the police, adding that the magistrates are also there to keep an eye on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Hathras Police today lodged an FIR against "unknown" persons for alleged attempt to trigger caste-based conflict and invoked serious charges, including sedition.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Chandpa police station on Sunday afternoon and names "unknown" as accused, police officials told PTI.

The FIR mentions 19 charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The IPC sections include 124A (sedition), 505 (intending to cause public alarm and inducing someone to commit offence against the state or public tranquility), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups). Section 67 (transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act have also been

invoked, according to the FIR.

The Hathras police reportedly registered around a dozen complaints under the IT Act related to the Dalit girl's case and they are being probed by the Cyber Cell.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14, and she died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

Notably, the state government has already recommended a CBI probe in the matter.