Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: Haryana Board 10th Result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the class 10 board exam results today, June 17. Students can check the official websites at bseh.org.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com for the results. A total of 73.18% of students have passed the HBSE 10th exam. Over 3.25 lakh students had taken the HBSE 10th exam. While 73.18% is the pass percentage among regular candidates, as many as 92.96% cleared the exam in the private mode. Out of the total candidates who cleared the exam, 76.26% are girls and 70.56% are boys. Girls have outperformed boys. Rural children have performed better than urban.

A total of 74.06% rural and 71.35% urban children passed. While 88.21% of the children of private schools passed, 63.54% of students of government schools passed.

HBSE HARYANA BOARD 10TH RESULTS 2022: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to Haryana Board’s official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Submit button

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the device screen. Save for future use or reference.

HBSE HARYANA BOARD 10TH RESULTS 2022: HOW TO CHECK VIA SMS

To get BSEH 10th Result 2022 via SMS on your mobile, open a fresh message box, type ‘RESULTHB10’ and send it to 56263.

HBSE HARYANA BOARD 10TH RESULTS 2022: HOW TO CHECK VIA MOBILE APP

Students will be able to check their results through the BSEH mobile app or the Board of School Education Haryana app. The need to follow to below steps-

Step 1: Open Google Play Store on your phone.

Step 2: Type and install ‘Board of School Education Haryana’ app.

Step 3: Register on the app with your name, roll number, and email id.

Step 4: Click on the ‘download result’ link and fill the required details.

Step 5: The result will then appear on the screen.

To be declared passed in the HBSE Haryana Board 10th Results 2022, candidates must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as overall. Students must keep their admit cards handy prior to checking the result as it contains their roll numbers and date of birth. Those not satisfied with their marks can sit for compartment exams to be held a later stage.