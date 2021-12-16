हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cross-gender massage

HC stays ban on massage by opposite gender in Delhi, says it has no reasonable connection with prostitution

Justice Rekha Palli said the prima facie viewed that the policy to impose a ban on cross-gender massage service was made without having any consultation with spa services professionals.

HC stays ban on massage by opposite gender in Delhi, says it has no reasonable connection with prostitution
Representational Image (Credit: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed the operation of the policy that imposed a ban on cross-gender massage services in the national capital till further orders.

Justice Rekha Palli said the prima facie viewed that the policy to impose a ban on cross-gender massage service was made without having any consultation with spa services professionals.

The court, henceforth, directed that operation of the policy and the similar clauses shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing that is January 11, 2022.

The court said that that it has a prima facie view that such type of ban on a cross-gender massage cannot have any reasonable connection to regulate the working of massage parlours and ensure that no illegal trafficking or prostitution occurs.

However, it directed the city police and civic bodies to conduct an inspection within one week and take appropriate steps and action on unlicensed spas.

The Delhi government had defended the policy submitting that it was formed to save women and children from the alleged prostitution at such centres.

The court was hearing various petitions challenging the ban on cross-gender massage.

One of the pleas was filed by the Association of Wellness Ayurveda and Spa in September, which has sought direction to call to prove the existence of any new guidelines issued by the state government as per newspaper reports and alleged guidelines being circulated among members of the petitioner association for the operation of spa centres across Delhi.

The petitioner has sought quashing of the portion of the notification allegedly been issued by the Delhi government to the extent of banning cross-gender massage and separating portions of male and female clients.

The petition also submitted that the ban on cross-gender massages was unconstitutional for being in violation of Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution and assuming prostitution to be only in the "heterosexual domain" is illogical.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cross-gender massageDelhi High CourtMassage ParloursProstitution
Next
Story

Existing Covid vaccines enough for Omicron? Here's what Dr Anthony Fauci has to say

Must Watch

PT6M19S

Captaincy Controversy: Ganguly breaks his silence on Kohli's press conference