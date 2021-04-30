Health Ministry cautions against 'misplaced fear' among people, asks them not to stock oxygen cylinders at home

New Delhi: Amid rising coronavirus cases across the country, Union Home Ministry on Friday (April 30) advised states to undertake oxygen consumption audits in all hospitals including private hospitals. It asked them to go for intensive and local containment measures in districts with a high number of COVID-19 cases to contain the pandemic.

In its observation, the ministry said that Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh are reporting much higher peaks than reported earlier, while other states like Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Odisha not only reporting higher peaks but also high case growth trajectory.

The ministry, however, expressed concern over the case trajectory and states of concern during the period of the last 14 days.

“The average daily new Covid-19 cases in the last four weeks has increased in Uttar Pradesh. Delhi has reported the second-highest number of deaths in the country. Rajasthan has registered five times more cases as compared to the last year’s peak," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in Health Ministry.

Addressing a press conference, Lav Agarwal sought everyone's support to manage the situation, adding that "misplaced fear" was also being observed among people and urged them not to stock oxygen cylinders at home.

He said, "We are observing misplaced bravery that corona is nothing, its a scam, we have had enough of coronavirus, I don't need a mask, let's party, there's life beyond worrying over coronavirus. Laxity at any level will impact everyone in the society."

"Then we see misplaced fear that 'I came in contact with a case, I am infected and will surely die', 'I need Remdesivir just in case I get the infection', 'Let's get an oxygen cylinder in advance at home'," Agarwal said, and underlined that fear and panic only aggravates and complicates the agony.

The Joint Secretary said, "Let's not get an oxygen cylinder in advance at home," stressing that citizens need to follow all guidelines, take all precautions, and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

"The virus has not gone into fatigue, even if we have. Laxity at any level will impact everyone in society. We need the support of everyone to manage the situation," he added.

Addressing the press conference, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that in the second wave of the pandemic, the rate of the rise in infection has been rapid which has put immense strain on health infrastructure for some time.

He further observed that "doubling of COVID-19 cases has been rapid. That should ease if turnover time reduces," adding that this time coronavirus infection is spreading in tier two and three cities.

"So, it is important to train doctors about treating this new disease," Dr Guleria said and underlined avoiding misuse of drugs like Remdesivir and tocilizumab. "Systemic oral steroids are not indicated in case of mild disease and may be counter-productive especially if started too early. One should consult doctors before starting it," Dr Guleria added.

