New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the national capital is likely to witness heatwave conditions today with the maximum temperature reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the city on Thursday was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius, which is considered normal for this time of the season, as per IMD.

According to the weather department, the days will get warmer over the next few days.

"Heatwave will sweep across the region on Thursday. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said.

Heatwave conditions are likely to continue in the city for the next four-five days, the weather office informed.

Meanwhile, IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that the Northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.

Heat Wave Spell likely to continue over Northwest & Central India during next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/he1VbZzHmG — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 6, 2022

"We are expecting that the temperature will be higher than normal in the entire northwest India and the adjoining central India, starting with Gujarat, Rajasthan and up to east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," he said at a virtual event on Building Climate Resilience for the Most Heat Vulnerable.

Mohapatra also added that the frequency of intense heatwave conditions will be higher in April as compared to March. And, we expect the heatwave conditions to continue till April 15 in some parts.

For the plains, a "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A "severe heatwave" is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

The IMD in a statement said the ongoing heatwave spell started mainly over west Rajasthan and the adjoining areas of Gujarat and west Madhya Pradesh from March 27. It extended to east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, south Haryana, Delhi and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh by March 29.

“This spell has been continuing for a longer period and has already completed more than a week. Besides, a persistent heatwave is being observed over northern plains, central India and parts of the western Himalayan region with the maximum temperature in the range of 25 to 33 degrees Celsius at higher ridges. Heatwave data for April (2017-2021) shows this type of longer spell is not unusual,” it said.

(With agency inputs)

